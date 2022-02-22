Neil Cavuto Opens Up About His Scary Experience With COVID-19

Fox News viewers hadn't seen Neil Cavuto, host of "Your World with Neil Cavuto," in weeks. He returned to his show "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on February 21 after being hospitalized with his second case of COVID-19. Cavuto had been in the intensive care unit and was "touch and go," he told viewers on his show Monday. His bout with COVID-19 became "COVID pneumonia," and he believes he would've died if not for the vaccine.

"Let me be clear, doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn't be here," he told viewers. "It provided some defense, but that is still better than no defense. Maybe not great comfort for some of you. I've got to be honest, frankly, it was not great comfort for me either! This was scary." He further warned viewers not to become "arrogant" about the pandemic just because they aren't as immunocompromised as he is.

Even back in October when he made his "MediaBuzz" appearance on Fox News, Cavuto said doctors told him he was lucky to survive COVID-19 once. His return to the air only goes to show the power of vaccines and, likely, his continued support of them.