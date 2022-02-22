The Blind Side's Quinton Aaron Opens Up About Head-Turning Weight Loss

"The Blind Side" movie told the story of football player Michael Oher's improbable rise to NFL stardom. Although Oher felt the film ultimately had a negative impact on his playing career, Quinton Aaron — who portrayed Oher in the biopic — believed "The Blind Side" was a net-positive. "Who gives a damn about what people say or think who wanna criticize your game bro, that shouldn't matter," the actor told TMZ in 2015. "Somebody is always gonna have something to say that you're not gonna like," he added.

Aaron, who was bullied in his youth, started a program called The Quinton Aaron Foundation, which focuses on eliminating bullying and helping create a positive environment for kids. "I used to get chased by older kids that had brothers that were gang members," the "Halfway" star recalled to Go Pride in 2013, when reflecting on his time in school as a youngster.

The following year, in 2014, Aaron was removed from a flight on US Airways due to his size — he weighed 550 lbs at the time. "I just grabbed my bag and just got off as quick as possible because it was embarrassing," he told ABC News. Aaron was not angry with the airline and instead wanted to use the experience as motivation to lose weight. Now, the actor has shed significant weight and is inspiring people online with his transformation.