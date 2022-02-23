Odell Beckham Jr. And Lauren Wood Welcome Their First Child

February has been life-changing for Odell Beckham Jr. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver played his heart out on February 13 at this year's Super Bowl. As reported by CBS Sports, the wide receiver played a pivotal role by setting up the Rams with an early lead. Beckham caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown on three targets in the first quarter and change of the game. His complete domination of the game came to an abrupt halt after his leg was caught on the artificial turf and he tore his ACL. Beckham was injured and unable to complete the game.

On February 23, the NFL athlete took to Instagram with two announcements, noting that "this last week has been one that I truly could never forget." The first was related to his time with the Rams and the ACL injury. "I had never been more prepared and focused for a game in my life, I was ready to go nuclear and perform at the highest level that I ever had in my career," he wrote. He also briefly mentioned that now that his contract with the LA Rams has ended that "it may seem that this journey has come to an end but it's really just a door opening to a new beginning. Starting it off, as a WORLD CHAMPION." OBJ also revealed that on February 22, he was hospitalized and that "surgery was a success." However, Beckham's biggest reveal by far had everything to do with his family.