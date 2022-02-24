Disturbing Allegations About Jerry Lewis Have Fans Reeling

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

One of Jerry Lewis' last interviews left an indelible mark for being "painfully awkward" and tense. In late 2016, the legendary comedian gave a seven-minute interview to The Hollywood Reporter that went viral, as Lewis seemed resentful of having to talk, and snapped back when the interviewer asked the actor if he had considered retirement. Multiple celebrities praised Lewis for his ornery demeanor. "Love this and Jerry L. so much. The essence of every comedian on display," Jerry Seinfeld tweeted at the time. "I've watched this twice and winding up for number three. Best ever," Howard Stern wrote on Twitter. "Sums up how I feel when I sit down for an interview. I'm jealous of Jerry!" Sarah Palin wrote while retweeting the clip.

At one point in the interview, Lewis spoke about his son Joseph, who died by suicide in 2009. Years earlier, Joseph publicly accused his father of being abusive at home. This led to "The Nutty Professor" star disowning his son, who died destitute, per The Sun. "I've worked under the most painful conditions any man has ever felt in his life," Lewis told THR when speaking about his son's death. "But when I walk out on that stage, the pain goes away." Over the years, Lewis earned the moniker as the "Dark Prince" of comedy.

When Lewis died in 2017, scores of celebrities took to Twitter to share their fondness for the comedian. Nearly five years after his death, disturbing allegations surfaced, which inspired a much different online reaction.