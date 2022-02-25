Robin Roberts Reveals Sad News About Her Partner's Health
Robin Roberts, the news anchor on "Good Morning America," is pretty quiet when it comes to her private life. However, she has certainly shared more in recent years than she probably ever planned on, given her health struggles. "I didn't plan on doing this, I didn't plan on sharing as much as I have," she told People in 2016. "But I kept finding there was a way."
In 2007 Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer and in 2012, she was diagnosed with a rare blood and bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome that forced her to have a bone marrow transplant to survive, according to People. And while she is certainly thriving now, there are certainly things fans don't know about Robin Roberts. This isn't the first set of tragic details about Robin Roberts personal life, however. In 2012, just as she was preparing for her bone marrow transplant, Roberts rushed home to Mississippi to be with her ailing mother. Lucimarian Roberts passed away in August that same year.
Still, that hasn't stopped the popular broadcaster from opening up and letting people see her at her most vulnerable. The person closest to Roberts, her partner, Amber Laign is now opening up as well, sharing a story of struggle and hope.
Robin Roberts' partner, Amber Laign, has breast cancer
Taking to Twitter in a video message on Thursday, "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts opened up about her longtime partner Amber Laign's recent health crisis. "My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she's been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer," the broadcaster revealed. "She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good," Roberts continued.
It's obvious that Roberts adores her longtime partner. "She and I have been together for almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer," Roberts said. "It's my turn now to be there for her as she was for me. That means I'll be away from 'GMA' from time to time, like this morning, as she starts chemo."
Roberts and Laign were set up on a blind date by mutual friends in 2005. Roberts wrote in her memoir "Everybody's Got Something" (via the Daily Mail) that Laign initially had no idea who Roberts was. "She rarely followed sports, so she never saw me on ESPN. Her office mates at the time watched a different morning show ... Ouch," Roberts wrote. Now, Laign arguably knows Roberts better than anyone, and we wish her a full, speedy recovery.