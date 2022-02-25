Robin Roberts Reveals Sad News About Her Partner's Health

Robin Roberts, the news anchor on "Good Morning America," is pretty quiet when it comes to her private life. However, she has certainly shared more in recent years than she probably ever planned on, given her health struggles. "I didn't plan on doing this, I didn't plan on sharing as much as I have," she told People in 2016. "But I kept finding there was a way."

In 2007 Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer and in 2012, she was diagnosed with a rare blood and bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome that forced her to have a bone marrow transplant to survive, according to People. And while she is certainly thriving now, there are certainly things fans don't know about Robin Roberts. This isn't the first set of tragic details about Robin Roberts personal life, however. In 2012, just as she was preparing for her bone marrow transplant, Roberts rushed home to Mississippi to be with her ailing mother. Lucimarian Roberts passed away in August that same year.

Still, that hasn't stopped the popular broadcaster from opening up and letting people see her at her most vulnerable. The person closest to Roberts, her partner, Amber Laign is now opening up as well, sharing a story of struggle and hope.