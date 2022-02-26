Jay-Z Just Won A Huge Unexpected Legal Victory
Jay-Z has scored another legal win. The rapper has been involved in a lawsuit with Parlux Fragrances since 2016 after the company sued him for breach of contract in failing to promote his fragrance, "Gold Jay-Z." TMZ reported that Parlux Fragrances claimed that Jay-Z refused to do any media or promotional interviews for the fragrance when it was released in 2013, causing the company to lose profits. Parlux then sued the rapper for $67 million, per Complex. However, a judge ruled in November 2021 that Jay-Z was not liable for requested damages, and also dismissed his $6 million counter lawsuit against Parlux over unpaid royalties. "You failed to prove your case, they failed to prove their case," the judge stated.
Despite the judge's ruling, Jay-Z issued an appeal to have his counter lawsuit reconsidered. Now, three months after the court's initial ruling, the "99 Problems" rapper has received some good news — and a hefty payout.
Jay-Z has added millions more to his fortune
Parlux Fragrances may have tried to sue Jay-Z for $67 million, but now, the company must pay the rapper unpaid royalties amid their six-year lawsuit. Page Six reports an appellate court ruled on February 24 that the rapper and his company "are entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim," meaning that Jay-Z will receive $4.5 million run oyalties from the company. "The record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales," Justice John Higgitt wrote in his ruling, which was unanimously decided upon.
While $4.5 million may be a massive figure to us normals, the amount only adds to Jay-Z's massive fortune. Per Forbes, Jay-Z is worth more than $1 billion, having accumulated his fortune through investments in art, liquor, and real estate. He has several homes in different states and stake in companies like Uber, milk-alternative Oatly, and Elon Musk's SpaceX. Jay-Z also founded an entertainment company called Roc Nation, which is an all-inclusive agency for music artists and athletes, according to its official website. He and his wife Beyoncé are big on investment and have been rumored to have purchased a Boat Tail Rolls Royce, which is described as the world's most expensive car, per The Telegraph. Perhaps the money from the lawsuit will fund another investment.