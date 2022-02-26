Bob Odenkirk Admits He Worried About Chris Farley Years Before His Death

Chris Farley's life came to a tragic end when he died of a drug overdose on December 18, 1997. The "Saturday Night Live" alum had struggled with his drug use, and had entered rehab 17 times in the last couple years of his life. Leading up to his death, Farley routinely made a spectacle of himself in public settings, as one friend recalled seeing the comedian pour milk all over his body at Planet Hollywood in Indianapolis the summer before his death. "I want to live fast and die young," was Farley's response when that friend asked him to calm down, per Entertainment Weekly.

"SNL" head honcho Lorne Michaels was worried about Farley and decided to enlist Tom Arnold — another comedian who struggled with addiction — to watch over him. "Lorne Michaels called me and he said, 'You have a lot in common with Chris Farley. Would you please spend time with him?'" Arnold recalled on "The Howard Stern Show" in June 2021. "He wanted to be sober, and I think Lorne really worried about that, and so I was his sponsor for a few years," Arnold said.

Bob Odenkirk worked as a writer on "SNL" before famously portraying Saul Goodman on "Breaking Bad." He worried about how Farley was portrayed in certain sketches, such as the infamous "Chippendale's Audition" sketch, where Farley stripped-off against Patrick Swayze. "F*** that sketch," Odenkirk wrote in his memoir "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama," per the New York Post. Odenkirk also revealed a harrowing night with Farley that made him fearful for his friend.