The Huge Star Mark Wahlberg Fumbled The Chance To Work With

Mark Wahlberg, entrepreneur, former rapper, and A-list actor is opening up about a past movie pitch that went all wrong. First though, let's take a look at how this Hollywood star got his start. Before Wahlberg became the actor he is today, he led the boy band known as Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. And while his rap styles will hold their place in history, he became a much better actor.

According to Brittanica, Wahlberg's breakout came in 1997, playing porn star Dirk Diggler in "Boogie Nights." While that put him on the path to super-stardom, he revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he regretted the role. "I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving because I've made some poor choices in my past," he said.

Wahlberg flexed his acting chops in 2010's "The Other Guys," which IMDb notes was one of his best comedies, but it's Wahlberg's drama movies that he's best known for. In 2006, his efforts in a supporting role in "The Departed" earned him an Oscar nomination, despite a cast list that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, and Martin Sheen.

Wahlberg's career has had some great highs and serious lows, but there is one instance that sticks out for the actor, and that's his failed pitch for a sequel he really wanted to make.