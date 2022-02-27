Harry Styles' Stalker Situation Is Scarier Than We Ever Imagined

Harry Styles, formerly of the boy band One Direction, loves to interact with his fans. When the band broke up in 2016, Styles went on to start a flourishing solo career, which he still enjoys to this day. According to Entertainment Tonight, in 2020, Styles even dropped by a fan's house and drank tea with her dad when his car broke down. He also reportedly snapped a picture while feeding her fish and left a special note for her. Of course, that isn't the only time Styles has been praised for his kindness and generosity towards his fans.

In 2021, Styles read a sign from a young woman that said, "My mom's in section 201. Help me come out??" Per Insider, Styles stopped his concert to talk to McKinley McConnell. "What is it you want to say to your mother?" the "Golden" singer asked. When the girl seemed overwhelmed by the crowd, he said, "I can tell her. Yeah, no problem, one second." He then reportedly shouted, "Lisa, she's gay!" While McConnell posted a video of the moment in question, she has since limited her Twitter account, but even so, there's no doubt she holds the moment in high esteem regardless.

As for Styles, he's a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, saying at a concert in Madison Square Garden, "Please feel free to be whoever it is you've always wanted to be in this room tonight." Unfortunately for the popular singer, sometimes those fan interactions can reach stalker-level, which might be why someone recently broke into his home.