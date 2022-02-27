Harry Styles' Stalker Situation Is Scarier Than We Ever Imagined
Harry Styles, formerly of the boy band One Direction, loves to interact with his fans. When the band broke up in 2016, Styles went on to start a flourishing solo career, which he still enjoys to this day. According to Entertainment Tonight, in 2020, Styles even dropped by a fan's house and drank tea with her dad when his car broke down. He also reportedly snapped a picture while feeding her fish and left a special note for her. Of course, that isn't the only time Styles has been praised for his kindness and generosity towards his fans.
In 2021, Styles read a sign from a young woman that said, "My mom's in section 201. Help me come out??" Per Insider, Styles stopped his concert to talk to McKinley McConnell. "What is it you want to say to your mother?" the "Golden" singer asked. When the girl seemed overwhelmed by the crowd, he said, "I can tell her. Yeah, no problem, one second." He then reportedly shouted, "Lisa, she's gay!" While McConnell posted a video of the moment in question, she has since limited her Twitter account, but even so, there's no doubt she holds the moment in high esteem regardless.
As for Styles, he's a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, saying at a concert in Madison Square Garden, "Please feel free to be whoever it is you've always wanted to be in this room tonight." Unfortunately for the popular singer, sometimes those fan interactions can reach stalker-level, which might be why someone recently broke into his home.
Harry Styles' stalker breaks into home, assaults woman
Harry Styles is one of the most likeable celebrities in recent memory. He's constantly encouraging fans and supporting them, always willing to snap a selfie or sign an autograph. Recently, however, his interactions became much more serious. According to Daily Mail, Styles home was broken into by a stalker named Diana Tarazaga-Orero, who forced her way into the singer's home and assaulted a woman on the property. She also reportedly broke a vase belonging to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.
Orero, who's reportedly transgender, was slapped with a restraining order in 2019 after being convicted of stalking and was cleared of breaking the restraining order in July after contacting Styles on social media. Apparently, however, Orero wasn't able to stick to the restraining order and used force to gain entry into the singer's home.
Evening Standard reports the young woman had to be removed from court on February 25 after repeated shouts of "Harry" and "I'm not going to hurt him, I love him." She wasn't able to enter any pleas in the case, which has been handed over to Wood Green crown court to reconvene on March 25. It's unclear whether Styles was home at the time, but from reports, the only person on the property was the cleaning woman, who was the assault victim in the case.