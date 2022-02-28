Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo Has Big News To Share

Theresa Caputo, star of "Long Island Medium," has enthralled audiences with her supernatural gift. She claims that she has a gift of speaking to the dead, and from 2011 to 2019, the show featured her as well as her home and family life. She and Larry Caputo are parents to Lawrence and Victoria, and seemed to have an idyllic family life until they announced that they were getting divorced. Per The U.S. Sun, Theresa and Larry met when she was just 18 years old. They got hitched two years later and remained married for 30 years before they called it quits in 2017. "I'm grieving right now. I'm grieving my 30, almost 34 years, with Larry," she told Us Weekly about life post-divorce in 2019. However, she wisely noted that "things weren't the same that they were 34 years ago. So, of course, I miss that aspect." Theresa added, "But the way that things were at the end, no — I don't miss that."

But, in May 2021, the Caputos gained a son-in-law. Victoria and Michael Mastrandrea tied the knot in a lavish, yet intimate, ceremony. The bride posted snaps on Instagram, and it was clear that both parties were equally smitten. In August 2021, Victoria then announced that they were expecting their first child in February 2022. It appears as if Theresa has plenty to celebrate as she recently took to social media to share her good news.