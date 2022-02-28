Cosmetic Surgery Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper has always been easy on the eyes. From his big break in the comedy film "The Hangover" to his directorial — and musical — debut in the romantic drama "A Star Is Born," audiences have swooned over Cooper for years.
The A-list actor seems to keep a humble demeanor about his good looks. After being named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2011, Cooper told the mag, "I think it's really cool that a guy who doesn't look like a model can have this [title]." He protested further, "I think I'm a decent-looking guy. Sometimes I can look great, and other times I look horrifying." Cooper opened up about the honor on "The Graham Norton Show," sharing, "I'm finally at an age ... where I really don't care about anything like that anymore, which is a wonderful thing." He continued, "Then this happened and I started to realize just how not sexy I am." He hilariously described going about his day doing routine tasks while thinking, "I could do that a lot sexier."
So, does Cooper actually have insecurities about his looks? His latest appearance at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards has many thinking he may have sought some cosmetic enhancement.
Bradley Cooper debuts a tuned-up look
Bradley Cooper looked noticeably different on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on February 27, Daily Mail reported. Cooper, who turned 47 in January, appeared at the ceremony looking rather ageless with a wrinkle-free complexion, as you can see above. Fans took notice of his transformation and many weren't exactly in favor of his look. "Bradley Cooper, you don't need botox man," one Twitter user wrote. Another fan on Twitter noted his appearance had changed in one of his latest films "Nightmare Alley," writing, "bradley cooper's face is .. somehow incorrect."
Cooper was the subject of cosmetic surgery rumors in years past, when his nose appeared more refined and his jaw appeared more chiseled. "The jawline may have been accomplished with fillers, like Voluma," plastic surgeon Dr. Darren Smith theorized to Radar Online in 2019, adding, "While the stronger nasal dorsum may have been accomplished with fillers, the more refined nasal tip is more likely to have been achieved with surgery."
Cooper, of course, left behind his movie-star good looks to transform into his character in the new film "Licorice Pizza." Cooper took on a "Boogie Nights" 1970s look to embody real-life Hollywood producer Jon Peters. The role reportedly inspired Cooper to hold off on retiring from the movie biz. "The reason that I didn't give up acting is Paul Thomas Anderson," Cooper said of the "Licorice Pizza" director in a Variety interview. "I think I'd open up a door in his movie. I'd do anything."