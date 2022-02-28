Cosmetic Surgery Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper has always been easy on the eyes. From his big break in the comedy film "The Hangover" to his directorial — and musical — debut in the romantic drama "A Star Is Born," audiences have swooned over Cooper for years.

The A-list actor seems to keep a humble demeanor about his good looks. After being named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2011, Cooper told the mag, "I think it's really cool that a guy who doesn't look like a model can have this [title]." He protested further, "I think I'm a decent-looking guy. Sometimes I can look great, and other times I look horrifying." Cooper opened up about the honor on "The Graham Norton Show," sharing, "I'm finally at an age ... where I really don't care about anything like that anymore, which is a wonderful thing." He continued, "Then this happened and I started to realize just how not sexy I am." He hilariously described going about his day doing routine tasks while thinking, "I could do that a lot sexier."

So, does Cooper actually have insecurities about his looks? His latest appearance at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards has many thinking he may have sought some cosmetic enhancement.