Dwayne Johnson Gives Glimpse Into Special Weekend With His Mother

While spending quality time alongside his mother Ata Johnson in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dwayne Johnson posted an inspirational video to his Instagram with a caption, that read in part, "Life moves so fast." The post made on February 28 was filmed at his grandparents' graves, where The Rock is seen singing with his mom, who is playing the ukulele.

In his heartfelt message honoring his grandparents' lives, the star gave his 300 million followers the advice to "just slow down, sit here, reminisce." Connecting to fans who've experienced the loss of a loved one, The Rock wrot how it can be "a little sad at times" thinking to the past, but said there's also "so much gratitude and joy."

Followers on his page were quick to appreciate his honesty about his struggles by commenting, "What a soothing song" and "This is so beautiful thank you." This isn't the first time The Rock's mom has shown off her musical talents with the ukulele. In February 2021, the mother-and-son duo went on "The Tonight Show" and performed a song for Jimmy Fallon, reported Today. Additionally, his mom had the words, "The ukulele has ended, but your melody lingers on. For life is not forever, but love is," engraved on into her parents' headstones, as seen in his recent Instagram video.