Dwayne Johnson Gives Glimpse Into Special Weekend With His Mother
Dwayne Johnson, better known to fans as "The Rock," has built himself an extraordinarily large fan base. He's also the fourth highest-paid entertainer in the world, according to Forbes, raking in $20 million per movie on average. Fans have fallen in love with a former professional wrestling star's charismatic personality and often refer to him as "The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment." From appearing in a long list of box-office hits since launching his acting career in the early 2000s, and landing the lead roles in popular films like "The Game Plan" and "Jumanji," he's become one of the most famous celebrities on the planet, noted Biography.
Winning over hearts from his adventurous and charming on-screen characters, Johnson has accumulated more than 300 million followers on his Instagram page, becoming the fourth most-followed account in the world. He ranks behind professional football players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Andrés Messi, in addition to TV personality Kylie Jenner, per Statista. Showing off his kind and family-like nature, The Rock is often posting inspirational messages to his millions of fans, with one recent post particularly touching his followers.
The Rock tells fans to 'slow down' while honoring his grandparents
While spending quality time alongside his mother Ata Johnson in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dwayne Johnson posted an inspirational video to his Instagram with a caption, that read in part, "Life moves so fast." The post made on February 28 was filmed at his grandparents' graves, where The Rock is seen singing with his mom, who is playing the ukulele.
In his heartfelt message honoring his grandparents' lives, the star gave his 300 million followers the advice to "just slow down, sit here, reminisce." Connecting to fans who've experienced the loss of a loved one, The Rock wrot how it can be "a little sad at times" thinking to the past, but said there's also "so much gratitude and joy."
Followers on his page were quick to appreciate his honesty about his struggles by commenting, "What a soothing song" and "This is so beautiful thank you." This isn't the first time The Rock's mom has shown off her musical talents with the ukulele. In February 2021, the mother-and-son duo went on "The Tonight Show" and performed a song for Jimmy Fallon, reported Today. Additionally, his mom had the words, "The ukulele has ended, but your melody lingers on. For life is not forever, but love is," engraved on into her parents' headstones, as seen in his recent Instagram video.