Fans Think They Found Proof Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Relationship Is Sizzling Hot

Reality star turned business mogul Kim Kardashian and stand-up comedian Pete Davidson first stunned the masses back in October 2021 when they were spotted holding hands while riding a rollercoaster at Knot's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. "Kourtney, Travis, Tracy Romulus, Tracy's husband, Steph Shepherd, Harry Hudson, Kim Kardashian West, Pete Davidson, and other friends all had dinner together last night and then rented out Knott's Berry Farm and went as a group," a source told ET at the time. "Kim and Pete have fun together," they added. "Pete is a friend of Travis' so it's a good time when they all get together."

But as time went on, it became apparent that the arguably unlikely duo was way more than just friends. "Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," Davidson told People during an interview ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," he added. Obviously the keyword there is "girlfriend."

But now fans have a new reason to believe that the relationship is hotter than ever...