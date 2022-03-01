Karen Larrea And Breana Symone Tell All On HBO's My Mom, Your Dad - Exclusive Interview

How did you guys initially decide to go on "My Mom, Your Dad"? I know, Breana, you signed your mom up. What was the whole process like?

Breana Symone: So, basically, I found the ad on our Instagram Explore Page. The ad just said, "Do you have a single parent? Are you a College student? Submit your application." The application was just our names, our social media, and a few photos together. That's basically it. We got a couple emails, and a phone call, and now we're here.

Karen, How did you decide that you wanted to actually go on TV?

Karen Larrea: Actually, I had told Breana, "No." I was like, "Breana, it's probably not legitimate." She was like, "Mom, we don't have anything to lose. The worst is that we can say no if we think that it's not legitimate." It just snowballed. You saw that it was legitimate.

As the process goes on, it kind of was a blur of three weeks. On a Thursday, they said you're chosen for the cast. Pack your bags, you're going to L.A. on Monday. It was really that quick. We had to hurry up and do some different things that we had to get done. That was basically it. Then I said, "You know what? I've done all different types of dating. I've been set up by friends, and family, and colleagues, and reluctantly even tried online dating." I was like, "What do I have to lose? Let me give it a shot."

How did you find online dating?

Karen: It wasn't bad. It was a little overwhelming, but it wasn't bad. The majority of the men were great men. They just weren't men for me. Even one of them, I'm really good friends with now, two years later. I'm really good friends with him. We just decided, it's not even romantic, but it's great for friendship.

I only got one that I walked into the restaurant and I was like, "Wow! This is totally catfish because the pictures are like 20 years old." That only happened with one, thank God, but I'm really nice. I sat through the whole meal and like okay, with a totally different person.