Steven Seagal Has Something To Say About The Ukraine Situation

Steven Seagal has something to say about the Ukraine situation — so listen up, folks. The action star is a long-time, staunch defender of Russia and Vladimir Putin. According to Vanity Fair, Seagal was granted Russian citizenship in November 2016 after Putin handed him a shiny new dual citizenship passport. "I want to congratulate you and express the hope that this is another, albeit small, gesture, and it might be a sign of the gradual normalization of relations between our countries," Putin said during a special ceremony in Moscow. Seagal and the former KGB agent have a friendship spanning back "decades." They initially bonded over their love of martial arts, disdain over the international community's views on Russia, and general machismo.

The Washington Post reports that Seagal's grandmother was Russian. She was born in the eastern city of Vladivostok. Seagal was a regular fixture in Russia even before being granted citizenship. He starred in a series of ads for Moscow's telecom company, Megafon. In addition, Seagal was part of a motorbike rally supporting Putin in the annexed Crimea.

Seagal doesn't hold back when it comes to his appreciation of Putin. "I know him well enough to say that he is one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader, alive today," he told Russia Today (via BuzzFeed). So, when Steven Seagal has something to say about the Ukraine situation, it's likely to be pretty controversial to anybody in the West.