Here's what happens in Russia if Vladimir Putin dies in office.

Holding the health of their leaders close to the chest has been the way Russian authorities and its media have handled things since the early 20th century. The only post-monarchy leader whose health was regularly spoken about publicly was Vladimir Lenin, who came to power after the fall of the Czars. In the days of Lenin, there were public news bulletins frequently updating the people on his health, according to BBC News.

Rumors surrounding the health of Boris Yeltsin, who was the Russian president just before Vladimir Putin, swirled for years, but were never reported by the authorities to the press. This type of hearsay is often what Russian citizens have to go on when it comes to their leaders' condition. So when Putin was spotted noticeably limping back in the fall of 2012, it became headline news everywhere. Per The Atlantic, the Kremlin swiftly denied reports that Putin's "health problem" led to the cancellation of various meetings and events around this time.

Putin's physical and mental health again became a topic of speculative conversation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Los Angeles Times reports that experts had seen a significant change in his looks in more recent years — the outlet described him as appearing "puffy-faced" and walking "stiffly" — as well as a "fundamental personality shift." However, given the history of death announcements, it's likely that Russian authorities would not confirm anything about Putin's health condition until he has already died.