Donald Trump Is Trying To Offload One Of His Houses With Huge Price Hike
Businessman turned politician Donald Trump is no stranger when it comes to the real estate game — in fact that's how he got his start.
"It has not been easy for me. I started off in Brooklyn. My father gave me a small loan of a million dollars. I came into Manhattan, and I had to pay him back, and I had to pay him back with interest. But I came into Manhattan and I started buying up properties, and I did great," the real estate tycoon famously told NBC's Today in October 2015. "A million dollars isn't very much compared to what I've built," he went on to clarify. "I mean, I've built one of the great companies," he continued.
As reported by Forbes in November 2021, Trump's net worth stands at a whopping $2.5 billion, with most of that money being earned through various real estate endeavors. But now the real estate magnate has many scratching their heads in confusion after one particularly controversial move...
Donald Trump upped the ante by $10 million
If at first you don't succeed, try again with a price increase!
"Art of the Deal" author Donald Trump took his luxury 8,200-square-foot Palm Beach mansion off the market only to later re-list it with a hefty $10 million price increase, per Mansion Global. It's reported that the sprawling home boasts marble features, larger than life windows, and oceanfront balconies and all of it can be yours for a cool $59 million.
It's reported that the home first went up for sale in March 2021 with an asking price of $49 million. But even then, many weren't so sure that deal would be a slam dunk. "Because of its proximity and its lack of privacy, it would probably be a difficult thing to sell to someone who's not a Trump supporter," Douglas Elliman real-estate agent Guy Clark lamented to Bloomberg. "It's great for a Trump supporter to own that house and have the accessibility to Trump and his world. For that type of person it's the right house." Perhaps the price increase is exactly what prospective buyers needed to take the plunge this time? Only time will tell, we suppose.