Tori Spelling Reveals Her Strange Connection To Prince Charles

Tori Spelling may not have a royal title, but the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum is as Hollywood royalty as you can get. The daughter of the late producer Aaron Spelling — who's responsible for iconic TV shows like "Charlie's Angels" and, yes, "Beverly Hills 90210" — Tori had anything but a regular childhood. Tori is Aaron and Candy Spelling's firstborn and only daughter, so having her childhood dreams come true was often possible, even if that included wishing for a snowy Christmas in Southern California. "It was, you know, probably 80 degrees out in L.A., and my dad took me outside and there was snow," the actor and best-selling author told ABC News in 2008. "At the time, I thought, 'Every kid doesn't have snow in their backyard on Christmas?'"

While many career-focused parents tend to place their work over their children, Aaron prioritized both equally. As "TV's most successful producer," according to The Sydney Morning Herald, Aaron worked long hours every business day, but the weekends were family time, Tori said in a May 2021 Instagram post. "We loved to swim together. We would spend hours in the pool on weekends. Playing Marco Polo and different swimming games," she wrote.

In 2006, Aaron died from complications of a stroke at 83, The New York Times reported. Aaron died at the Spelling Manor, the family's famed 56,000-square-foot mansion in Holmby Hills, according to Mansion Global. It was at The Manor that Hollywood heiress Tori crossed paths with heir to the British throne, Prince Charles.