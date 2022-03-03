Lauren London Devastatingly Details How She's Still Coping With Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London experienced one of the greatest pains in life — losing her longtime partner and soulmate, Nipsey Hussle. The rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedomwas, was fatally shot on March 31, 2019 right outside of his store, "The Marathon Clothing," per TMZ. London and Nipsey Hussle met in 2013 after she reached out to him about purchasing his new "Crenshaw" mixtape — which was priced at $100 per copy — as a gift for her co-stars from "The Game," a BET show in which she was starring at the time, per GQ. The two later followed each other on Instagram, and the rest is history.

The couple dated for five years and welcomed their baby boy Kross Ermias in 2016 — just a few years before Nipsey Hussle died, per People. "He was a very gentle father. Extremely gentle. Very present," London told GQ in another interview with the outlet. She also added how much she loved how spontaneous he used to be. "He would be like, 'Boog, let's go out of town.' And I'd go with him and no luggage. He was very fun in that way. He loved having fun."

While it's been very hard to cope with his untimely passing and having to raise their son on her own, London has recently opened up about how she's been dealing with it all.