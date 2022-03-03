Lauren London Devastatingly Details How She's Still Coping With Nipsey Hussle's Death
Lauren London experienced one of the greatest pains in life — losing her longtime partner and soulmate, Nipsey Hussle. The rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedomwas, was fatally shot on March 31, 2019 right outside of his store, "The Marathon Clothing," per TMZ. London and Nipsey Hussle met in 2013 after she reached out to him about purchasing his new "Crenshaw" mixtape — which was priced at $100 per copy — as a gift for her co-stars from "The Game," a BET show in which she was starring at the time, per GQ. The two later followed each other on Instagram, and the rest is history.
The couple dated for five years and welcomed their baby boy Kross Ermias in 2016 — just a few years before Nipsey Hussle died, per People. "He was a very gentle father. Extremely gentle. Very present," London told GQ in another interview with the outlet. She also added how much she loved how spontaneous he used to be. "He would be like, 'Boog, let's go out of town.' And I'd go with him and no luggage. He was very fun in that way. He loved having fun."
While it's been very hard to cope with his untimely passing and having to raise their son on her own, London has recently opened up about how she's been dealing with it all.
Lauren London is surrendering to life
Lauren London was a guest on Jay Shetty's podcast "On Purpose," and during their conversation, she shared how she's managed to handle the many obstacles life has thrown in her direction — including the death of her partner and son's father, Nipsey Hussle. "When you have this plan for your life, as you should, if or when that gets derailed, and you have plan B now ... that you didn't plan on, it is the ultimate test of surrender," she told Shetty. "Because at the end of the day as much control as we think we have, we do not."
London continued to speak about the power behind surrendering to the uncertainty in life, because in the end, we have no say as to what will happen."We are all going to get chin-checked by life one way or another — so I might as well focus on my enlightenment and roll with the river and not fight with the rocks." The "ATL" actor chose to keep a low-profile since losing the love of her life, but in April 2021 she returned to the big screen for her first acting project in two years, per ET.
"We can't stop, you know?" she told Shetty. "We do have a purpose, all of us, and it's important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball, because I curled up in a ball for a long time."