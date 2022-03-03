Diplo Finally Opens Up About That Feud With Taylor Swift
Diplo has cemented himself as one of music's hottest producers and DJs over the past decade. In addition to his three Grammy Award wins, he has worked with some of the biggest names to grace the entertainment scene. We're talking Madonna, Dua Lipa, Usher, Britney Spears, and Beyoncé, just to name a few, per Insomniac. One big name he hasn't collaborated with is Taylor Swift, and there's a good reason as to why.
As previously reported by ET Online, their feud first began when Diplo said that "someone should make a kickstarter to get Taylor Swift a booty." At the time, he was reportedly dating Katy Perry, who was feuding with Swift. After Diplo shared a link to the Kickstarter on Twitter, Swift's friend Lorde chimed in and replied saying, "should we do something about your tiny penis while we're at it hm." Diplo took the hit well and tweeted in response, "Disappointed the swift boat veterans didn't get my tiny d**k a fundly going (enlarge me bae)." Swift remained hush about the situation, however, Diplo did end up making a fake tweet on photoshop that made it seem she had tweeted, "#Taylor'sA** is trending!!"
All these years later, Diplo has something to say about his beef with Swift and Lorde.
Diplo admits he was an 'unabashedly crazy person' on Twitter
During a new interview with Input, Diplo was open to talking about the feuds he had with Taylor Swift and Lorde back in the day on Twitter. He admitted he doesn't take social media "that seriously," adding, "When I first started using social media, it was a big joke for me." He continued to explain, "On Twitter, I was an unabashedly crazy person. And I didn't realize that there was power in those words. I would make fun of other artists, and that really came back to hurt me in the end."
With that being said, the "Lean On" hitmaker acknowledged that the words he exchanged with Swift and Lorde didn't come across well. "I thought it was so funny, but you know, people hold you accountable for your Twitter in such a strange way. It's not real life. Sarcasm doesn't come through on social media." However, there's another social media platform where he feels more at home: Instagram. He explained of the app, "I just try to be silly, because I don't really want to take selfies all day long and show off how cool I am."
It seems both Lorde and Swift have managed to do the mature thing and put everything behind them. As previously reported by Daily Mail, Lorde and Diplo attended the 2016 BRIT Awards afterparty together. As for Swift, she was seen posing the previous year with Diplo at the Grammy Awards in a photograph that was shared on his Instagram page.