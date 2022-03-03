Diplo Finally Opens Up About That Feud With Taylor Swift

Diplo has cemented himself as one of music's hottest producers and DJs over the past decade. In addition to his three Grammy Award wins, he has worked with some of the biggest names to grace the entertainment scene. We're talking Madonna, Dua Lipa, Usher, Britney Spears, and Beyoncé, just to name a few, per Insomniac. One big name he hasn't collaborated with is Taylor Swift, and there's a good reason as to why.

As previously reported by ET Online, their feud first began when Diplo said that "someone should make a kickstarter to get Taylor Swift a booty." At the time, he was reportedly dating Katy Perry, who was feuding with Swift. After Diplo shared a link to the Kickstarter on Twitter, Swift's friend Lorde chimed in and replied saying, "should we do something about your tiny penis while we're at it hm." Diplo took the hit well and tweeted in response, "Disappointed the swift boat veterans didn't get my tiny d**k a fundly going (enlarge me bae)." Swift remained hush about the situation, however, Diplo did end up making a fake tweet on photoshop that made it seem she had tweeted, "#Taylor'sA** is trending!!"

All these years later, Diplo has something to say about his beef with Swift and Lorde.