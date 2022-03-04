How Pamela Anderson Plans To Set The Record Straight About Her Life

Hulu's hit series "Pam & Tommy," chronicles the tumultuous relationship between "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe musician Tommy Lee. The show, which concludes in March, details the release of Anderson and Lee's sex tape after it was discovered by contractor-turned-thief, Rand Gauthier.

However, fans of the popular show may be surprised to learn that the docuseries was not approved by one of the show's subjects. When news of the series' release was made public, sources close to Anderson revealed that the actor was unhappy with the project. "The upcoming 'Pam & Tommy' Hulu series has been very painful for Pamela Anderson and for anyone that loves her," a source revealed to ET, adding that Anderson is not ashamed of her past and has "no regrets about her life."

Now the actor is choosing to tell her own story, announcing on Instagram that she plans to release a Netflix documentary that will tell the "real story" of her life.