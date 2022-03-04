How Pamela Anderson Plans To Set The Record Straight About Her Life
Hulu's hit series "Pam & Tommy," chronicles the tumultuous relationship between "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe musician Tommy Lee. The show, which concludes in March, details the release of Anderson and Lee's sex tape after it was discovered by contractor-turned-thief, Rand Gauthier.
However, fans of the popular show may be surprised to learn that the docuseries was not approved by one of the show's subjects. When news of the series' release was made public, sources close to Anderson revealed that the actor was unhappy with the project. "The upcoming 'Pam & Tommy' Hulu series has been very painful for Pamela Anderson and for anyone that loves her," a source revealed to ET, adding that Anderson is not ashamed of her past and has "no regrets about her life."
Now the actor is choosing to tell her own story, announcing on Instagram that she plans to release a Netflix documentary that will tell the "real story" of her life.
Pamela Anderson will tell her own truth
Pamela Anderson's name is noticeably missing from the credits of the Hulu show "Pam & Tommy," and for good reason. Anderson was not involved in the production of the scripted series, and sources close to the '90s icon confirmed her disapproval. Fellow actor — and Anderson's longtime friend — Courtney Love blasted the series for causing Anderson "complex trauma," according to Vanity Fair.
Now, Anderson is taking the reins and working with Netflix to produce a documentary about her life that promises to address the "misperceptions" about the star's past. The streaming service confirmed in a tweet following Anderson's post. "The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey," the tweet read.
No date has been given for the release of Anderson's project with Netflix, while the Hulu series, "Pam & Tommy," airs its finale on March 9.