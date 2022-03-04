Ali Landry Details Her Short Marriage To Mario Lopez
Ali Landry and Mario Lopez's relationship sadly left a mark in the annals of Hollywood marriages as one of its shortest — more "Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman" than "Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries." Landry, who was Miss USA 1996 and is also widely known as "the Doritos Girl," and the "Extra" host met in 1998 at a Miss Teen USA pageant, dating for a few years before marrying in 2004, per Yahoo! Entertainment. They would annul the union two weeks after the wedding, but the erstwhile couple was in trouble before then.
A photo surfaced at the time of Lopez engaged in PDA with another woman at his bachelor party, per E! News, but it wasn't until his 2014 memoir, "Just Between Us," that Lopez began addressing his infidelity publicly. Writing that Landry had allegedly pressured him with an ultimatum to tie the knot, Lopez detailed in the book how his bachelor party was more like a "spring break," one in which he "got inebriated and a little too friendly with a young lady." On a 2014 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" (via Us Weekly), Lopez admitted of the incident, "I was not mature and man enough."
Eight years later, Landry finally had some emotional comments of her own to share about Lopez's philandering.
Ali Landry says Mario Lopez's infidelity 'changed me as a woman'
It took record time for Ali Landry to realize once-husband Mario Lopez was cheating in their former marriage. "Not even a week after, I found out that it was, like, a Tiger Woods situation... It was cheating across the board, with some women for one year, some women for two years," the actor and model told Lacey Leone McLaughlin on a March 1 episode of the "Unfolding Leadership" podcast, per Yahoo! Entertainment. Landry admitted to entering a period of self-blame after her discovery. "I thought to myself, 'How did I miss this?' Then I looked at myself and thought, 'How did I even end up with a person like that?" Landry shared.
Landry also shared how the experience molded her into a more self-possessed individual, personally and professionally. "I made a commitment that moving forward, I was gonna take the blinders off, number one," she said. "And I was gonna walk through, you know, my life in full awareness and really being aware of my choices, and those choices were gonna represent who I was as a person... Not just with the person that I chose but also with my career." Landry ultimately decided to take the high road, summarizing that chapter of her life by saying, "I look back on that situation, which was horrible, and I thank God every single day, because it changed me as a woman."