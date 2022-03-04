Ali Landry Details Her Short Marriage To Mario Lopez

Ali Landry and Mario Lopez's relationship sadly left a mark in the annals of Hollywood marriages as one of its shortest — more "Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman" than "Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries." Landry, who was Miss USA 1996 and is also widely known as "the Doritos Girl," and the "Extra" host met in 1998 at a Miss Teen USA pageant, dating for a few years before marrying in 2004, per Yahoo! Entertainment. They would annul the union two weeks after the wedding, but the erstwhile couple was in trouble before then.

A photo surfaced at the time of Lopez engaged in PDA with another woman at his bachelor party, per E! News, but it wasn't until his 2014 memoir, "Just Between Us," that Lopez began addressing his infidelity publicly. Writing that Landry had allegedly pressured him with an ultimatum to tie the knot, Lopez detailed in the book how his bachelor party was more like a "spring break," one in which he "got inebriated and a little too friendly with a young lady." On a 2014 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" (via Us Weekly), Lopez admitted of the incident, "I was not mature and man enough."

Eight years later, Landry finally had some emotional comments of her own to share about Lopez's philandering.