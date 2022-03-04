How Aretha Franklin's Granddaughter Really Feels About Her American Idol Rejection

Despite dips in ratings, reality singing competition shows are still generating hype on television, thanks to great vocal talents and heart-tugging backstories. Shows like "The Voice" and "American Idol" have produced numerous chart-toppers like Melanie Martinez, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Scotty McCreery, and more.

While most contestants who audition for such shows come from ordinary backgrounds, there are those who come from famous families as well. Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, auditioned for "American Idol" during Season 19, which made headlines because of her enormous TikTok following and drama with her parents, per Vanity Fair. Claudia did not make it far in the competition and was eliminated during the duets round. However, she was not the only contestant with famous ties to get rejected on the show.

During the Season 20 premiere of "American Idol," Aretha Franklin's granddaughter, Grace Franklin, couldn't convince judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to give her the golden ticket to Hollywood, despite Katy Perry's objections. Grace's short stint on the show angered many TV viewers, who thought she deserved to go through. However, Grace has no hard feelings and opened up about how she really feels about getting rejected.