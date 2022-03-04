How Aretha Franklin's Granddaughter Really Feels About Her American Idol Rejection
Despite dips in ratings, reality singing competition shows are still generating hype on television, thanks to great vocal talents and heart-tugging backstories. Shows like "The Voice" and "American Idol" have produced numerous chart-toppers like Melanie Martinez, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Scotty McCreery, and more.
While most contestants who audition for such shows come from ordinary backgrounds, there are those who come from famous families as well. Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, auditioned for "American Idol" during Season 19, which made headlines because of her enormous TikTok following and drama with her parents, per Vanity Fair. Claudia did not make it far in the competition and was eliminated during the duets round. However, she was not the only contestant with famous ties to get rejected on the show.
During the Season 20 premiere of "American Idol," Aretha Franklin's granddaughter, Grace Franklin, couldn't convince judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to give her the golden ticket to Hollywood, despite Katy Perry's objections. Grace's short stint on the show angered many TV viewers, who thought she deserved to go through. However, Grace has no hard feelings and opened up about how she really feels about getting rejected.
Grace Franklin was 'disappointed' by her American Idol rejection
Grace Franklin — the 16-year-old granddaughter of the late Aretha Franklin, who died in August 2018 — thought the judges were right to not advance her on "American Idol." In a joint interview with her dad Kecalf Cunningham on TMZ, Grace said she was "disappointed" by the decision, but knew that she had areas where she could improve. "I'm a good artist, I know that, but I do know I need to work on some things," she said.
Grace also said that she received some good advice from judge Lionel Richie, who told her that he had reservations about her entering the industry at a young age. Meanwhile, her dad said he couldn't be more proud of his daughter, calling her "bold" for pushing herself and chasing her dreams. However, if fans are hoping Grace will audition again after she's mastered her craft, they'd be disappointed.
Grace said she's unlikely to audition for "American Idol" again, preferring to release music on her own terms and collaborating with other artists. She also shared that producers and artists — including Jennifer Hudson, who played her grandmother on the big screen — have reached out to her. Hudson has been a long time supporter of Grace, having invited the teenager to sing with her at the premiere of the "Respect" biopic in August 2021, according to the New York Post.