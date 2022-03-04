Gwen Stefani Can't Stop Gushing Over Her Latest Enterprise
Gwen Stefani's style evolution over the years has certainly gotten everyone's attention, as the chart topper has single-handedly managed to define the "alt-girl" look that seems to be making a comeback today, per British Vogue. And while there's no doubt that there's so many reasons why Stefani's fans have fallen and stayed in love with her over the years, it's her personal style that seems to have gotten her the most attention (apart from her music, of course). Speaking to Heidi Klum in an interview for InStyle back in 2018, Stefani admitted that her style inspiration is a mix of Hollywood glam and her hometown style in Anaheim, California. "I've spent a lot of time watching old movies on Turner Classic," she said. "Then when I got out of high school, there was this rockabilly–meets–'50s-pinup girl moment happening in Orange County. It was very cartoonish. I'd go to thrift stores to try to find pieces that no one else would have."
In addition, Stefani has always been a huge fan of playing with a solid color cheek and eyeshadow palette. "I've loved make-up since I can remember," she told British Vogue in 2017. "I used to run home from school and my girlfriend's mum had so much make-up and that's what we would do, you know, we'd play make-up. What I'm always trying to do is just get better, and explore new looks." That's probably one of the reasons why Stefani can't stop gushing over her latest enterprise.
Gwen Stefani's next chapter is a colorful one
According to People, Gwen Stefani is launching a new line called GXVE (pronounced 'give') Beauty, which is inspired by her effortlessly cool looks over the years. After being passionate about makeup for years, Stefani hosted a special launch of her line back in her hometown of Anaheim, in the same restaurant where her parents had their first date. She shared at the event, "I feel like every single thing I've ever done in my entire life — and I'm speaking from my heart and my truth — it has led to this moment," and added, "This is where it all started. I grew up here in Anaheim. This feels like definitely the next chapter of my life, and I've prayed about this..."
Another cool anecdote about Stefani's makeup line is that "GXVE" was also inspired by the way the former No Doubt singer used to sign her name in high school with a simple "Gx," according to GXVE Beauty's Instagram page. The post even said that the makeup line "is a nod to the endless sharing of inspiration within our community of makeup lovers — celebrating each other's creativity & individuality." Seeing how passionate she is about sharing her timeless style with the world, Stefani truly is the gift that keeps on gxving!