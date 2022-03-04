Gwen Stefani Can't Stop Gushing Over Her Latest Enterprise

Gwen Stefani's style evolution over the years has certainly gotten everyone's attention, as the chart topper has single-handedly managed to define the "alt-girl" look that seems to be making a comeback today, per British Vogue. And while there's no doubt that there's so many reasons why Stefani's fans have fallen and stayed in love with her over the years, it's her personal style that seems to have gotten her the most attention (apart from her music, of course). Speaking to Heidi Klum in an interview for InStyle back in 2018, Stefani admitted that her style inspiration is a mix of Hollywood glam and her hometown style in Anaheim, California. "I've spent a lot of time watching old movies on Turner Classic," she said. "Then when I got out of high school, there was this rockabilly–meets–'50s-pinup girl moment happening in Orange County. It was very cartoonish. I'd go to thrift stores to try to find pieces that no one else would have."

In addition, Stefani has always been a huge fan of playing with a solid color cheek and eyeshadow palette. "I've loved make-up since I can remember," she told British Vogue in 2017. "I used to run home from school and my girlfriend's mum had so much make-up and that's what we would do, you know, we'd play make-up. What I'm always trying to do is just get better, and explore new looks." That's probably one of the reasons why Stefani can't stop gushing over her latest enterprise.