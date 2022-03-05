Russell Wilson Put Ciara On The Spot In An Awkward Way

After nearly six years of marriage, Russell Wilson got down on one knee again and asked Ciara if she would be down to become a mom again. While guest hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on March 4, Ciara was caught offguard after Wilson surprised her with a bouquet of roses. In response to the gesture, Ciara admitted she was "very nervous" about what was about to happen. "I'm gonna make you more nervous right now," Wilson jokingly replied before getting down on one knee. "I have a question for you. A serious question." A confused Ciara then asked, "What?! What is going on?" to which Wilson asked, "Can we have more babies? Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?"

After recovering from shock, Ciara appeared to answer her husband's request to add to their family. "We definitely can," she said, adding that they have "got a little time before we get there." Ciara went on to praise Wilson for being a good father, saying he's the "sexiest" when he's in "daddy mode."

This isn't the first time Wilson has had babies on the brain. Ciara previously revealed to Extra in 2015 that the quarterback had a specific number of kids in mind. "If you ask [Russell], we're talking eight babies," she said, via Page Six. "We'll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids...We got time for that."