Russell Wilson Put Ciara On The Spot In An Awkward Way
Since meeting at an NBC wrap party in 2015, Ciara and Russell Wilson have become the ultimate #couplegoals. The pair married after dating for a year in a lavish ceremony in England and later welcomed their first child together — daughter Sienna Princess — in 2017, per Us Weekly. The Wilson family added to their brood when they welcomed son Win in 2020. (Ciara shares another son, Future Jr. with ex Future.)
Throughout their relationship, Ciara and Wilson have not been shy about professing their love for each other. Days before Ciara's birthday in October 2021, Wilson posted a tribute to her on Instagram. "Perfect in every way. God made you for me. He made you to fit perfectly in my arms. Made you to be the amazing woman and mother you are," the Seattle Seahawks quarterback wrote. "Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara Heaven sent!"
With their love still going strong, Wilson is hoping to get rewarded — and put his wife on the spot on national television.
Russel Wilson has babies on the brain
After nearly six years of marriage, Russell Wilson got down on one knee again and asked Ciara if she would be down to become a mom again. While guest hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on March 4, Ciara was caught offguard after Wilson surprised her with a bouquet of roses. In response to the gesture, Ciara admitted she was "very nervous" about what was about to happen. "I'm gonna make you more nervous right now," Wilson jokingly replied before getting down on one knee. "I have a question for you. A serious question." A confused Ciara then asked, "What?! What is going on?" to which Wilson asked, "Can we have more babies? Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?"
After recovering from shock, Ciara appeared to answer her husband's request to add to their family. "We definitely can," she said, adding that they have "got a little time before we get there." Ciara went on to praise Wilson for being a good father, saying he's the "sexiest" when he's in "daddy mode."
This isn't the first time Wilson has had babies on the brain. Ciara previously revealed to Extra in 2015 that the quarterback had a specific number of kids in mind. "If you ask [Russell], we're talking eight babies," she said, via Page Six. "We'll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids...We got time for that."