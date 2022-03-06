Ryan Seacrest And Julianne Hough Reveal The Truth About Their Relationship Today

Two reality worlds collided when "Dancing With the Stars" judge Julianne Hough and "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest began dating in 2010, not long after Hough split from country musician Chuck Wicks. They grooved together until 2013, and by many accounts, their split was an amicable one. At the time, insiders even told People that the exes were on such friendly terms that they still kept in touch with each other.

In 2010, sources told TMZ that they overheard Hough telling her friends that Seacrest had been pursuing her since she was 18. But the man who helped build the Kardashian empire and the KINRGY founder reportedly fell prey to what seems to be one of Hollywood's biggest relationship killers: their busy schedules. "It's a lifestyle [Hough] couldn't handle anymore. Work always, always came first [for Ryan] She wants a more lowkey life," an insider told Us Weekly in March 2013. Seacrest did have a lot on his plate at the time. In addition to hosting "American Idol" and producing "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," he was busy hosting major television events, including "Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve," and hitting the red carpet at the Emmys, Grammys, and more. Hough, meanwhile, had taken a break from the "DWTS" ballroom, but was busy pursuing country music and acting careers, per Parade.

So was this ambitious couple's split really as clean and cordial as some reports made it seem, and how do Hough and Seacrest feel about each other today?