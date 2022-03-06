Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Have Officially Had Enough Of LA

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are over Los Angeles! Mirror UK reported the British couple has fallen out of love with their adopted hometown of L.A. It's been a tough two years for Ozzy and Sharon. In January 2020, Ozzy revealed he was battling Parkinson's disease. The celebrity couple talked about Ozzy's sad diagnosis during an interview on "Good Morning America." Sharon explained to GMA's Robin Roberts that her husband has stage 2 Parkinson's. Sharon said, "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body."

Then, in 2021, Sharon exited "The Talk" after an argument with her co-host about racism led Sharon to defend Piers Morgan. After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, Morgan ranted about Meghan and walked off "Good Morning Britain." Sharon defended Morgan's actions during an argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood about racism. After the explosive incident, Sharon took a break from "The Talk" and ultimately left the daytime talk show permanently one month later. CBS' statement when Sharon left "The Talk" read, "The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

But that's not the only reason why Ozzy and Sharon have had enough of Los Angeles.