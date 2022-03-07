Paris Jackson Shows Off Bold New Look

Although model, singer, and actor Paris Jackson tries to keep it as low-key as possible, she has been quite busy these days, working in France.

As previously reported by The Daily Mail, the "Gringo" actor flew overseas to attend Paris Fashion Week. Jackson was photographed by the paparazzi at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show on March 5. Since she was already in the City of Lights, Paris performed an intimate concert that same night at La Maroquinerie. She shared a photo of herself on stage with her guitar, writing the caption "my happy place." In February 2022, the "Let Down" singer released a new project, "The Lost EP," which she has revealed is about a previous partner. "Because who doesn't love a lil ep about an exlover? [sic]" she wrote on Instagram, attaching the artwork. Those wanting to see Paris perform live might be in luck as she is planning to return to the States with a series of shows, according to TMZ. She is expected to play in major U.S. cities such as Vegas, LA, Seattle, Portland, to name a few.

While attending more fashion shows, Paris made quite the statement with a distinct new look that definitely turned heads.