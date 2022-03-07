Paris Jackson Shows Off Bold New Look
Although model, singer, and actor Paris Jackson tries to keep it as low-key as possible, she has been quite busy these days, working in France.
As previously reported by The Daily Mail, the "Gringo" actor flew overseas to attend Paris Fashion Week. Jackson was photographed by the paparazzi at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show on March 5. Since she was already in the City of Lights, Paris performed an intimate concert that same night at La Maroquinerie. She shared a photo of herself on stage with her guitar, writing the caption "my happy place." In February 2022, the "Let Down" singer released a new project, "The Lost EP," which she has revealed is about a previous partner. "Because who doesn't love a lil ep about an exlover? [sic]" she wrote on Instagram, attaching the artwork. Those wanting to see Paris perform live might be in luck as she is planning to return to the States with a series of shows, according to TMZ. She is expected to play in major U.S. cities such as Vegas, LA, Seattle, Portland, to name a few.
While attending more fashion shows, Paris made quite the statement with a distinct new look that definitely turned heads.
Paris Jackson has all eyes on her
After attending Vivienne Westwood's fashion show and performing a concert, Paris Jackson was photographed in Paris on March 6 while attending the Givenchy show, according to The Daily Mail. The "Low Key In Love" singer wore a loose-fitted, multicolored knitted sweater with a black miniskirt. She paired the ensemble with black leather thigh-high boots and accessorized with a lock-and-chain necklace.
Paris styled her wavy blonde locks down and opted for bold, avant-garde makeup look that made her stand out. She applied black and blue eyeliner and purposely rocked a smudged look, similar to crying. Of course, her fans had something to say about the striking display on social media. "It's giving Euphoria," one user tweeted, referring to the hit HBO television series. "THE OUTFIT!!!!! I NEED IT!" another person said passionately, adding the crying face emoji. "i love this outfit omggg," a third fan wrote.
Even though Jackson has developed her own sense of style, she still treasures some of her legendary father's clothes and accessories. "I have a pair of my dad's PJs and a bracelet that he wore the entire time I knew him. I have it in a safe place," she told LVR Magazine.