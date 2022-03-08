Court Docs Reveal Dr. Oz's Nasty Feud With His Sister

Dr. Mehmet Cengiz Oz first burst onto TV screens in 2005 when he appeared on "Oprah." According to Britannica, the medic and author's laid-back charm and humorous rapport resulted in him becoming a regular guest on the show. That led to him scoring his own TV gig, "The Dr. Oz Show," in 2008. In a bid to "cure Washington," he's now also dipping his toe into the politics pool. Oz's website declares he's "taking his message of empowerment, personal responsibility, and freedom with him to campaign for the U.S. Senate to represent the people of Pennsylvania."

Dr. Oz is big on holistic healthcare and the wellness movement — and he claims he's also big on family. Oz wrote about his personal fitness "journey" and the importance of taking his loved ones along for the ride on the show's website. "I would have been remiss had I just focused on my own needs and ignored the needs of my family. I knew that I wanted nothing more than for our family to be healthy together forever," he vowed. "As you travel your journey, make sure to bring your family along and not leave them behind!"

However, it would appear that there's one family member he would definitely like to leave behind. The acclaimed surgeon is currently duking it out with his sibling Nazlim Oz over money, and court docs reveal how nasty the feud with his sister has become.