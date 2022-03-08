Camila Cabello's Reaction To Her Wardrobe Malfunction Is Perfectly On-Brand

Camila Cabello is smack dab in the middle of a promotional tour for her new single "Bam Bam" and — can we just say –- it's a bop! The song, which serves as the second single from Cabello's upcoming third studio album "Familia," features a collaboration with pop crooner Ed Sheeran and was inspired by Cabello's mother. She explained to host James Corden during an appearance on "The Late Late Show" that the phrase is something that her mom "has always said to" her. "It's about the cycles of falling in love, falling out of love; life has its up and downs," Cabello explained. "You got to roll with the punches. You got to keep dancing."

The singer appeared on BBC's "The One Show" to promote the track and had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while showcasing her dance moves. During the virtual interview, Cabello was asked by fans what her favorite dance move from the "Bam Bam" music video is, to which she tried to jokingly perform the move from her home. In the midst of Cabello's shimmy, her blouse slipped aside, exposing a little more than viewers were expecting.

"Almost flashed you," Cabello said, as she quickly rushed to adjust her top, per Independent UK. "I hope you didn't see nipple." Despite the potentially embarrassing moment, Cabello had a perfect response to the mishap and took to social media to react to the incident.