Tony Hawk Suffers A Potentially Career-Changing Injury

Tony Hawk is best known as legendary skateboarder, but throughout the past few decades, he has also launched video games, clothing lines, and skateboard products. Additionally, through The Skatepark Project, the father-of-four works to give back to his community by building skate parks in low-income neighborhoods.

With such an incredible career and legacy, it's no surprise a feature documentary on Hawk, "Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off," is set to premiere on April 5. Executive producer of the HBO documentary, actor Mark Duplass, revealed in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter, "[Director Sam Jones] has managed to make a film that somehow transcends the sport of skating and becomes a unique and very human portrait." In a statement of his own, Jones explained, "To get to know him as a human being has been the great journey of this film, and to share my love of skating in this way is the culmination of my creative endeavors."

But sadly, as Hawk prepares for the landmark documentary, he has been sidelined by a very serious injury.