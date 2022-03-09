Amanda Bynes Breaks Silence On Filing To End Her Conservatorship

Former actor Amanda Bynes made headlines on February 23 when she filed to end her almost nine-year-long conservatorship. "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary," Bynes' attorney David A. Esquibias told People about her quest to 86 the legal status.

As you may recall, Bynes was first placed in a temporary conservatorship under her mother in 2013 after she allegedly set fire to a driveway in Thousand Oaks, California, and was put on an involuntary psychiatric hold. "When we receive a call on something like this and someone is behaving unusually in front of a deputy trained to evaluate the possibility of needing a mental health evaluation, we can bring them to a mental health facility for up to 72 hours," Ventura County Sheriff's Captain Don Aguilar explained per People. "If someone is having a behavioral issue and they can't care for themselves, then we step in and we try to give them assistance they need to get them going in the right direction," he added.

But now it appears even Bynes' parents are on board with terminating the arrangement. "The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news," attorney Tamar Arminak told NBC News. "The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her. They 100 percent support her decision to end the conservatorship." But what does Bynes personally have to say about her filing?