Stephen Colbert Is In Hot Water Over His Comments About Rising Gas Prices

Stephen Colbert has made a living from being funny, but viewers were not impressed with his comments about how he could afford to pay for gas when they are struggling. The "Late Show" host gave a monologue on his show on March 7 in which he implored viewers to stick it out with the rising gas prices because it equates to "a clean conscience."

"Since the invasion, oil prices have skyrocketed. Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4 per gallon," Colbert said on his show. "Okay, that stings, but a clear conscience is worth a buck or two." Colbert then said that he would be okay with paying a lot of money for gas because he drives an electric car. "I'm willing to pay. I'm willing to pay $4 a gallon. Hell, I'll pay $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla," he joked.

Viewers were not feeling Colbert's comments and slammed him for being insensitive and out of touch. "When you don't have to worry about money, it's not an issue," one user tweeted, while another wrote, "I love it when rich people tell me I can afford to spend more on basic necessities." Another user added, "The majority of his audience probably takes home per year less than what he paid for his Tesla."

Colbert, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is quite rich. He has an estimated net worth of $75 million, and received a massive raise on the show in 2019, as per Deadline.