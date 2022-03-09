Expert Claims Both Harry And William Have A Lot Of Regret Over Their Feud
What started off as seemingly unfounded rumors of tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry in 2018 reportedly evolved into an all-out rift. Early reports speculated it was actually the royal brothers' significant others — Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively — who were feuding, as Cosmopolitan reported in November 2018. However, The U.K. Sun later argued it was actually William and Harry who weren't getting along. The reason? Purportedly, frisson between both couples erupted due to Harry and Meghan's move from Kensington Palace, where they had previously lived with William and Kate, to Frogmore Cottage, per the tabloid.
In March 2021, Vanity Fair noted that at one point early on in Harry's relationship with Meghan, he allegedly confronted William over his older brother's lack of effort to make Meghan feel included. It only got worse from there. In the 2019 ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," Harry was candid with viewers about his state of affairs with William, mentioning at one point that he and his brother were "on different paths at the moment," per the BBC. This proved to be the case months later when, in January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down as senior members of the family and departing for America. And according to some experts, it looks like the break between both brothers could be all but irreparable.
Could a reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William one day be possible?
Prince William and Prince Harry both know they could have managed their differences in a healthier way, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! in a March 8 exclusive (via the Daily Mail). "It's very clear to those that know William that the rift with his brother is not something that he can just forget about," Larcombe said. He found the same is true for Harry, he noted, before adding that neither is willing to yield. "They're both as stubborn as mules," Larcombe said, though he remained hopeful the royal brothers could one day reconcile. "I think there'll always be a way back," he added.
Not everyone agrees with Larcombe's analysis, it seems. Speaking with the Mirror in December 2021, royal expert Peter Hunt argued that Harry's upcoming (and as of this report, untitled) 2022 memoir will most likely do nothing to help mend their relationship. "[Harry] clearly has a huge amount of hurt around how his exit from the royal family was handled," said Hunt at the time. He also predicted the odds of Harry detailing his schism from William would be more likely than not.