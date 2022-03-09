Expert Claims Both Harry And William Have A Lot Of Regret Over Their Feud

What started off as seemingly unfounded rumors of tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry in 2018 reportedly evolved into an all-out rift. Early reports speculated it was actually the royal brothers' significant others — Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively — who were feuding, as Cosmopolitan reported in November 2018. However, The U.K. Sun later argued it was actually William and Harry who weren't getting along. The reason? Purportedly, frisson between both couples erupted due to Harry and Meghan's move from Kensington Palace, where they had previously lived with William and Kate, to Frogmore Cottage, per the tabloid.

In March 2021, Vanity Fair noted that at one point early on in Harry's relationship with Meghan, he allegedly confronted William over his older brother's lack of effort to make Meghan feel included. It only got worse from there. In the 2019 ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," Harry was candid with viewers about his state of affairs with William, mentioning at one point that he and his brother were "on different paths at the moment," per the BBC. This proved to be the case months later when, in January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down as senior members of the family and departing for America. And according to some experts, it looks like the break between both brothers could be all but irreparable.