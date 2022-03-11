Kesha Gets Some Bad News In Her Legal Battle Against Dr. Luke

Kesha and Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, have had a very litigious relationship over the years, with the twosome going back and forth with some very serious allegations.

Back in October 2014, Kesha sued Dr. Luke and alleged that he had sexually, physically, and verbally abused her, alleging the abuse started when she was 18 and started to work with him, per Page Six. Later that same month, TMZ reported that Dr. Luke sued Kesha back and accused her of extortion and lying about him. Kesha asked to have her recording contract under Sony ended to prevent her from having to work with a company associated with Dr. Luke, but that case was dismissed in April 2016.

In February 2020 though, a judge ruled that Kesha had defamed the producer over claims about Katy Perry, as she alleged that Dr. Luke had raped Perry, something Perry denied. "Perry unequivocally testified that Gottwald did not [rape her]. In response, Kesha has not raised a triable issue," the judge said, per The Guardian. "There is no evidence whatsoever that Gottwald raped Katy Perry, or that Katy Perry, whose sworn testimony is unrefuted, must not be believed."

And now there's been another turn in the case that means bad news for the "Tik Tok" singer.