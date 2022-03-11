Colin Kaepernick Proves He's Ready To Return To The Spotlight

Colin Kaepernick came into the public spotlight back in 2016 for more than his role as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers when he began taking a stance against police brutality. Before a pre-season NFL game in August 2016, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem, per The Washington Post. He revealed why in an interview with the NFL Media around the same time, sharing, "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color." His choice to not stand during the anthem would continue throughout the 2016 season, leading to enormous backlash, both from the public and within the NFL. After the season ended, Kaepernick did not sign back on with the 49ers, which led to many questioning whether he was forced out or left by choice.

After leaving the NFL, Kaepernick continued his fight for social justice and allowed Netflix to turn his story into a limited drama series, titled "Colin in Black & White." The series explores his early years growing up as an adopted mixed-race child in a white family. He explained his reasons for creating the series to Los Angeles Times in October 2021, stating, "I wanted to create a scripted series around my high school years that addressed race and racism head-on."

However, even as he filled his time in recent years with important social projects, Kaepernick hasn't lost his dream of playing professional football.