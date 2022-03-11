The Tragic Death Of Willie Nelson's Sister Bobbie Nelson

Legendary singer and songwriter Willie Nelson has made himself an icon in the country music scene. In 1993, the "I'll Love You Till The Day I Die" singer was added to the Country Music Hall of Fame and has created more than 20 No. 1 hit songs throughout his decade's long career, not to mention making dozens of other successful singles for various artists, PBS notes. Music has always been part of Willie's life and at the impressive age of 7, he wrote his first song. Two years later he joined a local band in his home state of Texas, starting a career that would eventually last until today.

Lucky for Willie, he wasn't the only member in his family born with musical talent. His sister Bobbie starting playing piano at a very young age alongside him while they both practiced performing gospel music in the Baptist Church, per PBS. During an interview on the "Today" show in 2020, Willie admitted his sister, who was an original member of the Willie Nelson and Family Band "is 10 times a better musician" than he is. She would eventually play alongside her brother for more than five decades, ET reports. But there's one less icon in the band now, as the "Heaven Is Closed" singer announced Bobbie died on March 10.