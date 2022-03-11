Nicki Minaj Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Her Most Famous Asset

Since her introduction to the world of hip-hop, Nicki Minaj has been a staple in the music scene. The self-proclaimed "Queen of Rap" has become synonymous with colored hair and enticing lyrics, along with all her rap alter egos. Minaj — whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty — took a hiatus from music in 2019 to focus on her son, adorably nicknamed "Papa Bear," and her marriage to Kenneth Petty.

She spoke about her brief absence in 2021, explaining to fans that the time away was necessary. "Yes. It was soooo needed for me. I appreciate u guys so much for waiting," Minaj tweeted. She added, "But yea, very much needed that zen for important bonding time w|my son, getting back fluid w|writing & smthn else I don't want to discuss yet."

Now, after nearly 20 years in the business, Minaj is setting the record straight regarding rumors that have plagued her career since its inception. During a recent interview with Joe Budden, Minaj finally addressed speculation about her famous derriere.