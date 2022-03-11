Nicki Minaj Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Her Most Famous Asset
Since her introduction to the world of hip-hop, Nicki Minaj has been a staple in the music scene. The self-proclaimed "Queen of Rap" has become synonymous with colored hair and enticing lyrics, along with all her rap alter egos. Minaj — whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty — took a hiatus from music in 2019 to focus on her son, adorably nicknamed "Papa Bear," and her marriage to Kenneth Petty.
She spoke about her brief absence in 2021, explaining to fans that the time away was necessary. "Yes. It was soooo needed for me. I appreciate u guys so much for waiting," Minaj tweeted. She added, "But yea, very much needed that zen for important bonding time w|my son, getting back fluid w|writing & smthn else I don't want to discuss yet."
Now, after nearly 20 years in the business, Minaj is setting the record straight regarding rumors that have plagued her career since its inception. During a recent interview with Joe Budden, Minaj finally addressed speculation about her famous derriere.
Nicki Minaj finally comes clean
The release of Nicki Minaj's debut album "Pink Friday" solidified her place as a rap icon. The album soared to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart and earned the rapper three Grammy nominations, per Billboard. At the time, Minaj was signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment record label, with Wayne being extensively involved with the production of the project.
Minaj, who has also spoken highly of her relationship with Wayne, recently revealed that the rapper's seemingly friendly criticism influenced her decision to enhance her buttocks. "I had ass shots, which, to this day, I realize even with me not consulting with anyone to do something like that, how insane that was," the "Starships" singer said while speaking with Joe Budden. Minaj went on to explain that Wayne and others would repeatedly make jokes about her appearance without considering the impact it had on her self-image.
"To a young girl, an up-and-coming rapper, or anything like that. When it's from someone like Lil' Wayne, it matters," Minaj said. "So even if they're joking, they don't know that the person that is there in that room with them is not finding it funny." While it sounds like Wayne's words took a toll on Minaj, at least she's finally getting a chance to clear the air.