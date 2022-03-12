Donald Trump Just Received A Pricey Gift That Is Sure To Have People Talking

Former President Donald Trump loves to brag about his wealth. He famously claimed that he was worth $10 billion during his 2016 presidential election campaign, per NBC News. However, that figure is widely assumed to be inaccurate with Forbes reporting his actual net worth to be around $2.5 billion. Still, Trump loves to talk and spend big.

According to Business Insider, Trump has over $122 million in personal real estate, including penthouse and beachside mansions. His real estate profiles include homes in various states like New York, Chicago, Washington, and San Francisco. Meanwhile, The Washington Post notes that Trump has more than several luxury cars to his name.

Seeing how much Trump is worth, it's hard to imagine him being on the receiving end of gifts, but that's exactly what happened when he appeared as a guest on a popular podcast — and the item he received has people talking.