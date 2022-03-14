Madonna's First Music Video In Three Years Pays Homage To One Of Her Most Famous Hits
Madonna is the queen of reinvention and was previously ranked as No. 1 on VH1's 100 Greatest Women in Music list in 2012.
The "Like A Virgin" hitmaker is no stranger to embarking on world tours with a huge production. However, in 2019, she announced to BBC she wanted to reinvent the modern template of what a pop concert could be. "I've done so many shows — world tours, stadiums, sports arenas, you name it — that I feel like I have to reinvent that now, too," she explained ahead of her "Madame X" tour that year. "I like doing intimate shows and being able to talk directly to the audience." Madonna also noted that she was open to doing a show that "stays in one place" and "utilizes not only humor and the music" inside a small venue.
On June 13, 2021, the Grammy Award-winner took to Instagram to share multiple new selfies of herself in a matching, black leather underwear set. Madonna accessorized with numerous necklaces, one of which said "QUEEN." For her caption, she informed fans that she was in New York living a "New Life," while hinting at a new "Re-Invention." Never one to disappear for too long, Madonna has returned with a remix of one of her iconic singles. Not only that, but the music video sees the megastar transform once again.
Madonna puts a modern-twist on her chart-topping hit Frozen
Thanks to TikTok, the younger generation fell in love with a remixed version of Madonna's famous single "Frozen" last year, according to People. For this reason, the "Queen of Pop" decided to release the single and drop a new music video to go along with it. Titled "Madonna Vs Sickick – Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix)," she made sure to reinvent her image once again for the video.
For the original, Madonna sported long dark hair with black attire that pretty much covered the majority of her body. For the new version, the "Like A Prayer" hitmaker wowed in what looked to be a black bodysuit with long sleeves. She paired the ensemble with fishnet tights and opted for long blonde locks. Madonna was accessorized with numerous bits of jewelry, one of which included a long necklace with a cross pendant. The 2022 video doesn't share too many comparisons to the 1998 version. However, there is a mini flashback to the flying birds from the original.
On the Billboard US Hot 100, "Frozen" originally peaked at No. 2 and was taken from her Grammy Award-winning album "Ray of Light." In an EPK interview from 1998, Madonna revealed the birth of her daughter, Lourdes Leon, was a huge inspiration for the album.