Madonna's First Music Video In Three Years Pays Homage To One Of Her Most Famous Hits

Madonna is the queen of reinvention and was previously ranked as No. 1 on VH1's 100 Greatest Women in Music list in 2012.

The "Like A Virgin" hitmaker is no stranger to embarking on world tours with a huge production. However, in 2019, she announced to BBC she wanted to reinvent the modern template of what a pop concert could be. "I've done so many shows — world tours, stadiums, sports arenas, you name it — that I feel like I have to reinvent that now, too," she explained ahead of her "Madame X" tour that year. "I like doing intimate shows and being able to talk directly to the audience." Madonna also noted that she was open to doing a show that "stays in one place" and "utilizes not only humor and the music" inside a small venue.

On June 13, 2021, the Grammy Award-winner took to Instagram to share multiple new selfies of herself in a matching, black leather underwear set. Madonna accessorized with numerous necklaces, one of which said "QUEEN." For her caption, she informed fans that she was in New York living a "New Life," while hinting at a new "Re-Invention." Never one to disappear for too long, Madonna has returned with a remix of one of her iconic singles. Not only that, but the music video sees the megastar transform once again.