How Nick Carter Almost Ended Up In *NSYNC Over The Backstreet Boys

Nick Carter rose to fame as one-fifth of the Backstreet Boys and has enjoyed one hell of a career. As noted by ChartMasters, the group has sold over 59 million records from their albums alone — three of which topped the U.S. Billboard 200 chart — and has been named the most popular boyband of all time, per Us Weekly.

Thanks to the Backstreet Boys' ongoing global success, Carter told Billboard in 2019 that he never expected their careers to have the longevity that they have. "It's satisfying and exciting, because you work so hard after so many years. We never really expected it," the "I Want It That Way" hitmaker explained. He added, "We don't ever expect anything that's been given to us or that happens to us. We're just kind of living in the moment." Outside of the group, Carter has focused on having a solo career and released a country single, "Easy," with Jimmie Allen. "I hope this song helps everyone express how #easy it is to love your person," he wrote on Instagram. With that being said, his days with the Backstreet Boys are far from over. Next month, they will kick off their DNA World Tour with a bunch of shows in sin city.

During the early days of the Backstreet Boys' journey, they were going head-to-head with fellow boyband *NSYNC. While most know Carter for being one-fifth of the Backstreet Boys, his group member AJ McLean revealed that almost wasn't the case.