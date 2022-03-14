John Travolta Is Returning To The Event That Haunted Him For Years

In 2014, Hollywood great John Travolta made Oscars history in a highly memorable slip-up on live television. In just a few short weeks, he will look to redeem himself as he goes back to the place where it all started. Travolta is a legend in the film industry and has brought us some of the most classic films to date including "Hairspray," "Pulp Fiction" and "Saturday Night Fever," per IMDB.

"I really got the idea that the force wanted me to be a film actor," he told Kevin Hart during a sit-down interview on his show "Hart to Heart." Travolta also spoke to the comedian about the moment he realized he was going to be a star. "By the time I got the "Saturday Night Fever" opportunity, I said 'I'm going to make this work, I'm going to do everything I can to make this an authentic, great performance.'"

Despite being an iconic actor, it appears Travolta can read scripts but perhaps not teleprompters.