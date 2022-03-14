Kourtney Kardashian Confirms What We Suspected About Her Baby Plans With Travis

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may only be engaged, but the couple already has plans to add a new member to their family. Kourtney, whose messy relationship with Scott Disick ended in 2015, has three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Barker has two kids of his own — Landon and Alabama — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In the trailer for the Kardashians' new Hulu series, the couple confirmed that they are planning to add a bundle of joy to their family. "Travis and I want to have a baby," Kourtney said. The clip then shows a doctor asking her for a "sample," at which time she closes the room door, saying, "We'll take our mics off so you don't get the audio."

Kourtney and Barker got engaged in October 2021 and have become regulars on each other's social media accounts. When asked by Variety about her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, Kourtney explained that while her relationship with Barker will be featured on the show, she plans to maintain some privacy. "There is a lot of us on there, and we've had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we're together," Kourtney told the publication. "But I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life."

No word yet on whether Kourtney and Barker are expecting a child just yet, but we're guessing that news may come in a later episode.