What's Really Going On With The Real's Future?

Talk show "The Real" has been a fixture on daytime television since it premiered on Fox in 2013. The topical news show provides commentary on everything from politics to the latest fashion trends, and is hosted by Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Garcelle Beauvais.

Since its inception, the roundtable talk show has earned a number of accolades. The show was won two NAACP Image Awards, the first in 2018 and the second in 2019. "The Real" also earned a number of Daytime Emmy trophies, including a win for outstanding entertainment talk show hosts in 2020, and for outstanding makeup and outstanding hairstyling in 2021, per Deadline.

Fans of the popular show may also recall a few host changes that have occurred over the years. Tamar Braxton, one of the show's original talkers, left the program in 2016 after three years. A few years later in 2020, actor Tamera Mowry announced she was leaving the Emmy-winning show after seven years. She was later replaced by Beauvais. Now the fate of the talk show is in limbo after a report from The Jasmine Brand suggested that the show's eighth season would be its last. But with no formal announcement from the hosts or Fox, many fans are unsure about the talk show's future.