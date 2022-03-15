Joshua Jackson And Jodie Turner-Smith Prove Their Relationship Is Stronger Than Ever

Some Hollywood couples go to great lengths to keep their relationship a secret. But Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are not that kind of couple. Their whirlwind romance started quietly enough: Jackson and Turner-Smith were first seen canoodling at Usher's birthday party in October 2018, per Us Weekly, and then photographed with rings on their fingers at Turner-Smith's "Queen and Slim" premiere in November 2019. They confirmed their marriage a month later. But, over the years they've been more open online, teasing each other in front of an audience of millions.

Jackson also revealed to Jimmy Fallon that Turner-Smith had proposed to him on New Year's Eve 2019 — and Twitter had a meltdown. "Holy Jesus, the internet is racist and misogynist," Jackson told Refinery29 the next month. Although Jackson clarified that there were two proposals, as he had later proposed to her more traditionally, the response on her socials were appalling. "Good God, you cannot believe the things people were leaving my wife on Instagram," Jackson said. "That has been a real education for me as a white man, truly. The way people get in her comments and the ignorance and ugliness that comes her way is truly shocking." He also noted, "For anybody who is freaked out by a woman claiming her own space, shut the f*** up."

Jackson is still showing his support for his wife online while they've been busy with their latest appearances, and it's clear that their bond is as strong as ever.