Prince Harry's Playful Side Has Everyone Cracking Up

Prince Harry's playful side is making headlines, but the younger son of Princess Diana is no stranger to mischief. Former royal butler Paul Burrell told OK! that Harry loved to prank his grandma when visiting her at Windsor Castle; he liked to put plastic flies in Queen Elizabeth's sugar bowl! The former butler said the younger prince was the "only one" who pranked the queen, who thought she had real flies in her sugar. According to OK!, Burrell said, "I know the Queen very well and I know she's very fond of Harry ... It was hilarious."

The British media called Harry the "party prince" when he was young. But the prince left his party boy ways behind after serving in the military, and in 2014 he started the Invictus Games. The international competition for injured ex-service personnel has grown over the years, holding the games in London, Toronto, Orlando, and Sydney. The Invictus Games will be held at The Hague in The Netherlands from April 16-22. The 2020 Games were postponed to 2022 because of the pandemic. Harry's mischief was on display as he promoted the upcoming games.