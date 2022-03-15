Alaskan Bush People Star Bear Brown Was Just Arrested For A Serious Crime
"Alaskan Bush People" has brought us a fair share of controversy over the years. The cast of the Discovery Channel series have had everyone talking for several reasons outside of the show ever since it debuted back in 2014, perhaps most notably for their brush with the law that year over residency issues.
The Brown family — made up of Billy Brown, Ami Brown, and their seven children, Matt Brown, Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown, Solomon "Bear" Brown, Gabe Brown, Noah Brown, Amora "Birdy" Brown, and Merry Christmas "Rainy" Brown — were charged with "60 counts of first-degree unsworn falsification and first- and second-degree theft" in 2014, according to Anchorage Daily News. Billy was also charged with allegedly keeping $13,000 of dividend money as they were accused of lying on PFD applications.
Billy and Joshua pled guilty to one "count of second-degree unsworn falsification," which meant the family served two years of probation and took on 40 hours of community service, while also paying back thousands (via Anchorage Daily News).
But that wasn't the only brush with the law. In 2021, a lawsuit was filed against the late Billy's estate for $500,000 after a doctor alleged breach of contract. However, the family hit back in the wake of Billy's February 2021 death, asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed (via The Sun).
But, unfortunately, that wasn't the last time one of the Brown family would hit the headlines for legal issues, as Bear Brown is facing some very serious allegations.
Bear Brown's domestic violence arrest
Bear Brown, the son of Ami Brown and the late Billy Brown, was reportedly arrested for domestic violence on March 11, with The U.S. Sun reporting that he was no longer in police custody four days later. TMZ claimed that he was released without bail.
It hasn't been confirmed who the alleged victim is, but fans of "Alaskan Bush People" will know that Bear has an up and down relationship with his wife, Raiven Adams. The two got engaged in August 2019, but, in February 2020, Raiven got a temporary domestic violence protective order against the reality star, per The Blast, while she was pregnant with his child.
The two then got back together, but appeared to be pretty on and off still in the months that followed. However, Raiven gave fans a glimpse inside her family life at home with their son, River, in several posts on her Instagram account, which has since been made private. Bear's Instagram account is also private as of March 15.
"Alaskan Bush People" viewers have seen the couple's relationship play out on the show, and they even shared wedding photos and details with fans via the show's official Instagram account in January. One family snap confirmed the two tied the knot on January 17 as they all got dressed up. As of March 15, the account has not been updated since the wedding uploads.