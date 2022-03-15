Alaskan Bush People Star Bear Brown Was Just Arrested For A Serious Crime

"Alaskan Bush People" has brought us a fair share of controversy over the years. The cast of the Discovery Channel series have had everyone talking for several reasons outside of the show ever since it debuted back in 2014, perhaps most notably for their brush with the law that year over residency issues.

The Brown family — made up of Billy Brown, Ami Brown, and their seven children, Matt Brown, Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown, Solomon "Bear" Brown, Gabe Brown, Noah Brown, Amora "Birdy" Brown, and Merry Christmas "Rainy" Brown — were charged with "60 counts of first-degree unsworn falsification and first- and second-degree theft" in 2014, according to Anchorage Daily News. Billy was also charged with allegedly keeping $13,000 of dividend money as they were accused of lying on PFD applications.

Billy and Joshua pled guilty to one "count of second-degree unsworn falsification," which meant the family served two years of probation and took on 40 hours of community service, while also paying back thousands (via Anchorage Daily News).

But that wasn't the only brush with the law. In 2021, a lawsuit was filed against the late Billy's estate for $500,000 after a doctor alleged breach of contract. However, the family hit back in the wake of Billy's February 2021 death, asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed (via The Sun).

But, unfortunately, that wasn't the last time one of the Brown family would hit the headlines for legal issues, as Bear Brown is facing some very serious allegations.