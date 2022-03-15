The Real Reason 90 Day Fiance Star Ben Rathbun Got Arrested
Former pastor Ben Rathbun and star of the hit reality show "90 Day Fiancé" has once again found himself in trouble with the law. But first, let's recap: The Michigan native appear in Season 5 of the popular TLC show "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," alongside his fiancé Mohagony Roca. Ben and Mohagony has garnered a lot of attention from viewers who initially believed Mohagony was a catfish, per InTouch Weekly. (Spoiler alert: Mohagony turned out to be the person in the picture, and the pair have been dating since).
Ben – who describes himself as "an ex-pastor fitness model that fell in love with a Peruvian girl online," per his Cameo account — is no stranger to legal turmoil. According to Us Weekly, the reality star was first arrested in 2020 for operating a vehicle while under the influence and driving without valid a license, and was ultimately sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty. Now, the reality star is back in police custody and it's possible he's in a world of trouble.
Ben Rathburn gets arrested again
Following Ben Rathbun's previous arrests, the reality star was placed on probation for 18 months starting in January 2021, per TMZ. The outlet reported Ben violated his probation, and was set to appear at hearing for the incident on February 7, but when he didn't show, a bench warrant got filed.
Cut to March 15, when he got arrested again in Michigan and was taken into custody. And although it is unclear how Ben initially violated the terms of his probation, multiple reports confirm his bail has been set at $10,000. As InTouch Weekly reported, his next court date is on March 21.
For fans of the "Before 90 Days" star who may be wondering whether Ben's fiancé was present at the time of his recent arrest — that is still uncertain. A quick glance at an Instagram account claiming to be the reality star suggests that Roca is still in Peru. As for Ben's IG account? As of this writing, it is inactive.