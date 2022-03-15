The Real Reason 90 Day Fiance Star Ben Rathbun Got Arrested

Former pastor Ben Rathbun and star of the hit reality show "90 Day Fiancé" has once again found himself in trouble with the law. But first, let's recap: The Michigan native appear in Season 5 of the popular TLC show "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," alongside his fiancé Mohagony Roca. Ben and Mohagony has garnered a lot of attention from viewers who initially believed Mohagony was a catfish, per InTouch Weekly. (Spoiler alert: Mohagony turned out to be the person in the picture, and the pair have been dating since).

Ben – who describes himself as "an ex-pastor fitness model that fell in love with a Peruvian girl online," per his Cameo account — is no stranger to legal turmoil. According to Us Weekly, the reality star was first arrested in 2020 for operating a vehicle while under the influence and driving without valid a license, and was ultimately sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty. Now, the reality star is back in police custody and it's possible he's in a world of trouble.