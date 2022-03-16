What Did Chris Watts Tell His Mistress After Murdering His Wife And Kids?

The 2018 murder of Shanann Watts and her two daughters devastated the nation. Chris Watts and Shanann had been married for about six years at the time of the murders. They were also expecting their third child and first son, who was to be named Nico Lee as per Biography. They appeared to have the ideal marriage, but behind closed doors, their home life was falling apart.

Chris was having an extramarital affair with a woman named Nichol Kessinger and told her that he was in the process of getting a divorce, per The Sun. According to The Denver Post, their relationship lasted about two months before Chris killed his family. "I don't think there is a logical explanation for what he did," Nicole told the newspaper. "It's a senseless act, and it's horrific."

After Shanann and her children were reported missing, Chris was pleading for their safe return to the news cameras, while he was the one who had committed the heinous crime. According to NBC News, Chris later confessed to killing his pregnant wife by strangling her and dumping her body in a shallow grave near his job site. He then smothered his two daughters and dumped them in an oil tank. Four years later, a newly-released video has emerged, revealing Chris' last words to his mistress.