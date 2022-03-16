Keith Richards' Lifestyle Change Is Something Fans Might Not Expect

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones — a man with a look and a vibe so iconic that Johnny Depp used it as his template for creating his (almost equally iconic) Captain Jack Sparrow character on "Pirates of the Caribbean." Fashion trends may come and go, but Richards has faithfully stuck to his signature Debaucherous Pirate look for the past 60 years. You'd think that with a personal brand that strong, the rock and roller wouldn't want to do anything to jeopardize it.

Well, friends, that's where you'd be wrong. It turns out the legendary guitarist is willing to make a compromise or two when his health is involved, and at this point, he's kicked more vices than most people ever even try. According to People, Richards has quit heroin, cocaine, and drinking, leaving his youthful hard-partying ways in the past. Now, according to a recent interview, he's even given up perhaps the most common addictive substance of all.